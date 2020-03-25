Erath County is blessed to have no fewer than seven operational food banks — with one more reportedly on the way.

With the current uncertain times due to the coronavirus concerns, here is a roundup of the food banks in Erath County, including one in Dublin and one in Morgan Mill (note that all of those listed below are now using a drive-through method for the clients, in order to minimize potential exposure to the coronavirus):

BASIC NEEDS MINISTRY

This food pantry is held at the Graham Street Church of Christ, 312 N. Graham St. in Stephenville. The drive-through location is in the parking lot of the church. Volunteers also maintain a clothing room for those in need.

The regular hours for the food pantry are 9:30 a.m.-noon on Thursday of each week (phone: 254-965-4510).

DUBLIN LOVE BASKET

The Dublin Love Basket is open to those in need on the first and third Friday each month, from 8-11 a.m., and also from 5-7 p.m. (see their Facebook page to send them a message). The process became a drive-through operation as of last Friday.

Barbara Sissom, the secretary-treasurer of the Dublin Love Basket, said, “As long as we have volunteers and a source of food, we plan on being there. We will try our best to be there for the folks.”

It’s located at 207 E. Elm St. in Dublin.

GRACE PLACE

The facility, a ministry of First Baptist Church of Stephenville, is at 365 W. Tarleton St. (phone: 254-965-4022). Hours of operation are noon to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays of each week. They also switched to a drive-through method, as of last week.

“Most of our volunteers are over age 60. If we start losing volunteers, we me have to cut hours,” Director Sherry Carroll said, adding that they are “like the grocery store” for those in need. She said that they received more than 4,000 pounds of food on Monday from the Tarrant Area Food Bank.

H.O.P.E, INC.

The hours of operation are 9-noon, Monday through Friday. Clients can pull up to the front door of the facility, at 1617 E. Washington St. in Stephenville, for drive-through service from the volunteers (phone: 254-965-2700).

Executive Director Jill Scott said, “We don’t plan on changing that, if we don’t have to.”

THE PANTRY & MORE

The Pantry & More’s Manager Isabel Talamantes said that they have also switched to a drive-through service. It’s located at 2345 U.S. Highway 67 (phone: 254-592-9696).

“We are staying open Monday-Friday 8-12, 1-4, we will update this week by week,” she stated, noting that the service will remain drive-through as long as it’s necessary in the current situation. “We ask that those coming please honk when they arrive and someone will be out to leave groceries on the steps for them to load into their car.

“So far things have gone smoothly and we are able to get clients loaded up with groceries and out in less than 10 minutes. We will ONLY be accepting food or monetary donations till further notice, and a huge thank you to the individuals and business who have shared their generosity and have donated to keep The Pantry going through unprecedented times like these.

“Our community of Stephenville has accepted and adjusted to our new changes without hesitation and we are grateful to live in a community where people will extend a helping hand to several nonprofits that are essential to families who have already been facing hardship and now have an added amount of struggles to deal with due to the pandemic."

STEPHENVILLE COMMUNITY FOOD PANTRY

The Stephenville Community Food Pantry, hosted by St. Luke’s Episcopal Church of Stephenville, stages its availability in the parking lot of the First Baptist Church, 334 W. Green St., on the third Thursday of every month, 5-7 p.m.

“We continue to joyfully serve those in need,” said Rector Bradley Dyche of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church (phone: 254-968-6949). “We have moved to a drive-through (method), and also streamlined our paperwork.”

He added that boxes and cans are sanitized, and volunteers who have been compromised by exposure to the virus will not participate.

MORGAN MILL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

Pastor Marianne Brown-Trigg said that the food bank is at the United Methodist Church location, at 21508 N. Highway 281 (phone: 254-595-1503).

It’s open one day a week — 3:30-5:30 p.m. each Wednesday. She also noted that another food bank is being planned to open in Bluff Dale, but specific details for that one will be released later.

They also switched to a drive-through service as of last week.