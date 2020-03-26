Late last year, two of the nations biggest media companies merged when Gatehouse Media bought out Gannett.

The merger locally affected the Alice Echo News-Journal, and Nueces County Record Star and AdSack by joining local media coverage with the Corpus Christi Caller Times. The merge is providing more resources locally for broader coverage to the coastal bend region with more unity.

The two entities are streamlining costs with the recent AdSack office move from an over spaced, over priced in relation to use of occupancy and energy office building located on S.P.I.D to an unused space at the Corpus Christi Caller Times building at 820 N. Lower Broadway in downtown Corpus Christi.

Currently, restrictions are in place for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) precautionary measures in the community.

For more information on ad services please contact Jennefer Barrera at 361-808-8378 and forwarded mail to P.O. Box 227, Corpus Christi, TX 78403.