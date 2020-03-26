5:30 p.m. update: Comal County officials Thursday said a New Braunfels man diagnosed with COVID-19, the illness linked to the new coronavirus, has died.

The man, who was in his 40s, died Thursday afternoon at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin, where he had been treated, county officials said in a statement.

"Our hearts, as well as our thoughts and our prayers, go out to this man’s family and friends," County Judge Sherman Krause said in the statement. "This tragic news emphasizes the need for all of us to make sure we are taking every effort to maintain social distancing measures and protecting ourselves, our loved ones and the most vulnerable among us from contracting COVID-19."

A Temple woman in her 80s who tested positive for the coronavirus also has died, Bell County officials confirmed Thursday.

Earlier: An eighth case of COVID-19, the disease linked to the coronavirus, has been confirmed in Comal County, officials said in a statement.

The patient is in their 50s and became symptomatic after traveling internationally, the statement says. The person lives in western Comal County.

As of Wednesday at 7 p.m., the Comal County Office of Public Health had received reports of 69 negative COVID-19 tests and 34 that are still pending.

Three of the county’s eight patients have recovered and have been released from isolation, the statement says.

Comal County residents can call 830-221-1120 if they have questions about the coronavirus.