Friday forecast for Austin: It’s finally Friday, y’all! The day will be overcast and warm, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies will be mostly cloudy during the day with a high temperature near 86 degrees, forecasters said. Normally on March 27 in Austin, the high temperature is 75 degrees, according to weather records.

South winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph.

Temperatures will dip at night to a low of 68 degrees, which is 14 degrees above normal, according to climate data. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain after 4 a.m.

The weekend will be warm with small rain chances, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Saturday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain, mainly between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., with a high near 78. West winds blowing 10 to 15 mph will become north-northwest in the morning. Mostly clear at night with a low around 52.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 79. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain after 1 a.m. and a low around 61.

Monday: Cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and a high near 76. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 59.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 78. Northwest winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 53.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 78. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 56.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 77.