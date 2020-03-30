Monday forecast for Austin: The new work week will kick off with overcast conditions and rain chances, giving Central Texans one more reason to stay home!

Skies will be cloudy throughout the day with a 70% chance of rain, the National Weather Service said. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is expected.

Temperatures will reach a high around 72 degrees, forecasters said.

A storm system will move north of a line from Llano to Giddings in the afternoon and evening, and could bring possible thunderstorms to the area, forecasters said.

Rain chances will decrease at night to 60%, according to the weather service.

Cloudy skies will last until the early evening before gradually clearing up, forecasters said. Temperatures will decrease to a low near 59 degrees.

Here’s a look at the rest of the week, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 76. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 53.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high near 76. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 59.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 77. Mostly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain and a low around 65.

Friday: Cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and a high near 80. Mostly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain and a low around 57.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 72. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 60.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 75.