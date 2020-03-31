Austin police have identified the 55-year-old driver who died following a head-on collision in Southeast Austin Sunday.

Officers responded to the crash around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of South FM 973, Austin police said in a statement.

Police said a driver of a Dodge RAM crossed the center lane of the road for an unknown reason and struck an oncoming Ford F-150.

Harrison Thomas Beard Jr., the driver of the Ford F-150, died at the scene of the crash, police said. The driver of the Dodge RAM was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to officers.

Officers are still investigating Sunday’s crash, police said.

Austin police said 24 people have died in traffic crashes so far this year. At this time in 2019, there were 14 traffic fatalities.