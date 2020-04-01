The Port of Corpus Christi Authority is accepting applications for its Community Sponsorship Program for the second half of 2020, offering nonprofit organizations an opportunity to apply for sponsorship funding.

Recognizing the acute economic downtown resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic has and likely will continue to erode financial wherewithal for many not-for-profits, the Port of Corpus Christi now more than ever remains committed to its community and therefore will continue its biannual call for sponsorship applications from Coastal Bend nonprofit organizations.

Local community programs, initiatives and activities that serve to improve the quality of life and health in the South Texas Coastal Bend are encouraged to apply.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted communities and businesses across the Nation, and the Port of Corpus Christi is not unaffected. But now more than ever is the time to support the community, health, and social programs that make South Texas so special,” said Sean Strawbridge, Chief Executive Officer of the Port of Corpus Christi. “Despite the negative economic impacts of the Coronavirus and the acute downturn in U.S. energy production on our operations, we are well positioned financially to weather the storm. Therefore, we stand firm in our commitment to supporting the communities we serve as we have done for nearly 95 years.”

Nonprofits seeking funding for events that occur between July 1 and December 31, 2020, may submit applications to the Port of Corpus Christi between April 1 and April 30, 2020.

The Port of Corpus Christi Commission and Executive Leadership understands that providing these much needed funds enables community beneficiaries to fulfill their missions. This fiscal support is a strategic and thoughtful way for the Port of Corpus Christi to reinvest in its community while keeping its dollars local.

Every year, the Port of Corpus Christi opens two defined sponsorship application periods — one for each half of the current year — intended to offer stakeholders a clear process that aligns with their own annual planning.

The practice also allows the Port to evaluate where its funding placements will have the greatest impact in the community.

Organizations looking to apply for a sponsorship from the Port of Corpus Christi can view program guidelines at https://portofcc.com/community/call-for-sponsorships.