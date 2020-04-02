The Grayson County District Attorney's Office released a list of people indicted this week on charges that ranged from theft to child abuse.

The indictments are formal charges and are not an indication of guilt.

The following people were indicted:

Brittany Shelton, 25, of Forney - credit/debit card abuse elderly;

Ashley Shelton, 23, of Denison — credit/debit card abuse elderly;

Brandon Murray, 41, of Sherman - driving while intoxicated 3rd or more;

Robert Brown, 29, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and fraud;

Michael Gressett, 50, of Sherman — failure to appear

McKinney Dalton, 35, of Van Alstyne — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Joshua Yeley, 34, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Teighlor Herd, 27, of Dension — prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance drug free zone, two counts of possession of a controlled substance drug free zone‐(Hydrocodone) and fraud;

Lonnie Chaney, 43, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and obstruction or retaliation;

Robert Holmes, 30, of Port Townsend Washington -possession of a controlled substance (meth)

Shawn Hillsberry, 25, of Cartwright, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (meth)

Elijah Dozier,23, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tamper with evidence;

John Altiery, 53, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Braunsha Bowen, 29, of Sherman — manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine), alprazolam and hydrocodone;

Jayson White, 20, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Jerry Godbey, 64, of Savoy — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Robert Feist, 37,of Denison —three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of continuous sexual assault of a child; A

Shane Short, 37, of Pottsboro —burglary of habitation;

Keyra Moore, 22, of Denison — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Sarah Brown, 28, of Denison — assault peace officer or judge;

Cass Smith, 33, of Denison — evading arrest with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jason Smith, 45, of Denison — fabricate evidence with intent;

Reginald Hines, 32, of Denison — Driving while intoxicated third or more;

Timothy High Jr., 33, of Sherman —engage in org. criminal activity;

Katherine Jaquess, 32, of Wylie — engage in organized criminal activity;

Christopher Webber, 42, of Denison — engage in org. criminal activity;

Jerry Dickson, 50, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jeremy Cupp, 41, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Charles Denison, 22, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth), evading arrest with a motor vehicle (two counts) and theft of a fire arm;

Calvin Marshall, 43, of Savoy — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Timothy Metts, 42, of Cartwright, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Chad Bruton, 43 of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jake Cooper, 20, of Carrolton — possession of a controlled substance (tetrahrydrocannabinol);

Nora Jeffery, 49, of Denison — robbery and theft of property with previous conviction;

Scott Everson, 38, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence;

Demeatrice Sheppard, 37, of Sherman — injury to a child or elderly or disabled person with intent;

Johnny Sampson, 39, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Jared Thompson, 19, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Nathan Sherman, 40, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jarrod Thomas, 34, of Pottsboro — aggravated assault with deadly weapon;

Robert Brown,40, of Bonham — tamper with evidence, possession of a controlled substance (meth) and evading arrest;

Cody Sager, 37, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Bryan Ramos‐Mendez, 17, of Sherman — fraudulent use of identification;

Derek Wilson, 36, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Amanda Helfer, 29m of Cartwright, Oklahoma — forgery;

Charles Brown III, 32, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Elijah Dozier, 23, of Denison — evading arrest with previous conviction.