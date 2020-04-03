Stephenville City Council met on Wednesday, April 1 and extended the current disaster declaration through 11:59 p.m. on April 30 and added fines for not complying with the declaration.

Failure to comply with the shelter in place declaration could result in a first offense fine of up to $1,000 and could result in a loss of certificate of occupancy for a second offense.

Golf course regulations were also added stating:

•Golfers must check in outside

•Flag sticks must be removed from greens

•Bunker rakes will be removed from the bunkers

•Only one person per golf cart

•Lavatories must be sanitized every 30 minutes

NEW CASES FOUND

As of 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, there were currently seven coronavirus cases in Erath County.

Dr. Kelly Doggett, the city’s health authority, told the council, “Officially, after investigation of Texas Department of Health Services, yes, we have community spread.”

At 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, it was announced by Erath County Judge Alfonso Campos that an eighth case of COVID-19 had been found.

At 8 a.m. on April 3, the city of Stephenville was notified that a ninth case of coronavirus was confirmed in Erath County, making this the third Stephenville resident to test positive for the virus.

Doggett advised city officials that the ninth case is a community-spread case.

The latest press release states that Texas is expected to reach its crest in cases in early May, with Erath County being behind the state’s curve.