Saturday

Apr 4, 2020 at 5:58 PM


25 years ago:


WASHINGTON - On the eve of today’s showdown vote, House leaders were working to coax rebellious Republicans into the line behind tax-cut legislation, the last key item in the GOP’s “Contract with America.”


50 years ago:


A Vietnam war veteran visiting in a service station at the time of a holdup Saturday fired a volley of shots at two fleeing bandits after the intruders killed a youngster’s pet dog - “Rin-Tin.”


75 years ago:


ST. LOUIS - A stockholders’ meeting of the Missouri-Kansas-Texas railroad, with two factions fighting bitterly to gain control, was postponed until 9 a.m. Monday.


100 years ago:


Last Saturday morning, despite the rather cool weather, people from various sections of the county passed through Lubbock enroute to attend the county meet at Shallowater.