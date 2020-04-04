The next few weeks will be a challenge as health officials suggest the Coronavirus will increase before the effects of social distancing is needed to flatten the curve for confirmed cases.

The pandemic puts the infrastructure for all human service entities at great risk.

Inmates at Jim Wells County (JWC) jail are now going on three weeks without visitors, a precautionary measure mandated by the State to help saves lives during the current coronavirus pandemic.

"Inmates and staff are cleaning and disinfecting the JWC jail- it is the cleanest I ever seen it, said Jim Wells County Sheriff Daniel Bueno.The jail is currently housing 54 inmates the average is around 75-80. JWC jail is not releasing inmates due to the coronavirus but we are working quickly to have them processed out, when bondable, " said Bueno.

Officers are wearing gloves and are forced to face the reality of contacting the virus out in the community or as a possible outbreak in the jail. The new normal is a daily questionnaire for officers, staff and inmates. Do you have a fever? Are you nauseous ? Do you have the chills? the primarily questions to possibly have the coronavirus.

"If anyone is running a fever or has any coronavirus like symptoms- they are sent for medical treatment immediately," said Bueno."The streets have been a little quieter since the Stay-at-Home order was passed but we are actively patrolling JWC and are continuing with drug investigations as normal."

People incarcerated are at great risk for an outbreak stated by the Center of Control Disease (CDC). Living in small quarters, inmates coming and going in county jails and the mass number of individuals incarcerated creates multiple variables for a potential outbreak in the United States Criminal Justice System.