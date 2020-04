DISMISSALS

Potter County

Potter County Court at Law No. 1

Christopher Hooks. June 21, 2018 – Failure to identify fugitive, intentionally give false information. Dismissed March 20.

Randall County

Randall County 251st District Court

Joseph Lenard Lucas Jr. Oct. 22, 2018 – Two counts of manufacture/deliver a controlled substance, more than 4 grams / less than 200 grams, enhanced. Both dismissed March 24.

Randall County Court at Law No. 1

Richard Jeremy Romero. Two charges: (1) May 19, 2018 – Assault causing bodily injury, family violence. (2) May 23, 2018 – Violation bond/protective order. Both dismissed March 11.

Jeremy Glenn Wood. Aug. 25 – Driving while intoxicated, enhanced. Dismissed March 11.

Audrey Taylor Gates. June 30, 2018 – Driving while intoxicated. Dismissed March 12.

Randall County Court at Law No. 2

Danny Ray Love Jr. Jan. 28, 2018 – Driving while intoxicated. Dismissed March 10.

Zachary Tyler Waychoff. April 28, 2018 – Driving while intoxicated. Dismissed March 12.

Donna Hopson Jensen. Nov. 12, 2018 – Driving while intoxicated. Dismissed March 12.

Bryson Dirk Vanreenen. Jan. 25, 2019 – Harassment. Dismissed March 12.

Editor’s note: No revocations or acquittals were reported by either county for this week.