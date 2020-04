Note: All petitions have been verified to be voluntary.

Brandon Joseph Medford (aka B.J. Medford). Dalhart. Chapter 7 nonbusiness/consumer.

Jane Lietzan Medford (aka Jane M. Medford). Dalhart. Chapter 7 nonbusiness/consumer.

Wayne Edward Boyd and Charlotte Jean Boyd. Amarillo. Chapter 7 nonbusiness/consumer.

Kevin Michael MacDevitt and Amber Neecole MacDevitt. Amarillo. Chapter 7 nonbusiness/consumer.

Linda Sue Hope. Amarillo. Chapter 7 nonbusiness/consumer.