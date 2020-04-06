WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Call center offered

for Stay Home questions

Williamson County is offering a call center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays to answer questions about what is allowed under the Stay Home Stay Safe order.

The call center has English and Spanish speaking representatives that are answering more than 100 calls a day.

To reach the call center, dial 512-943-1600. Questions can also be emailed to COVID-19@wilco.org.

GEORGETOWN

Many amenities

in parks closed

Georgetown Parks and Recreation has closed all amenities and playgrounds that don’t allow for physical distancing until further notice.

Amenities that are closed include playgrounds, pavilions, exercise equipment, courts, drinking fountains, restrooms, skate park, gatehouse at Garey Park and Play Ranch at Garey Park

Amenities that are open include Garey Park, Bark Park, trails, open spaces, Dog Ranch at Garey Park and equine amenities at Garey Park.

Operating hours for amenities that remain open at Garey Park will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice.

For more information: georgetown.org/coronavirus-information.

CENTRAL TEXAS

Communicate with

nursing home residents

The Texas Health Care Association has announced the Adopt a Nursing Home initiative to connect willing Texans with a local nursing home to safely communicate during the COVID-19 outbreak to send words of comfort to both residents and their caregiving staff.

The initiative allows Texans to visit adoptanursinghome.com, enter basic information and identify local nursing homes where they can then send letters, emails, artwork, crafts, needed materials and more. While offering a method to send electronic words of encouragement, support for mailing through USPS is available to give residents and staff something they can touch, hold or hang. Facilities are encouraged to hold mail for 24 hours before distributing to residents.

AUSTIN

History Center seeks

to document pandemic

The Austin History Center, Austin Public Library, or AHC, is seeking donations for its new collection, “COVID-19 Files: Austin Responds to a Pandemic,” documenting life in Austin during the COVID-19 crisis.

The center is looking for community documentation of home and work life, life while social distancing and/or in quarantine, scenes from neighborhoods and other communities, and life for small business owners and other industry workers affected by the crisis. Participants can submit their stories in the form of photographs, documents, audio or video recordings, art and writing.

To upload materials and for more information: library.austintexas.gov/covid-19-files.

American-Statesman staff