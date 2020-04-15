Wednesday forecast for Austin: Happy Wednesday, Central Texas! We’ve made it to the middle of the work week!

The day will be cooler than normal, much like Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will rise during the day to a high near 67 degrees and skies will be sunny, forecasters said.

Normally on April 15 in Austin, the high is 80 degrees and the low is 58 degrees, according to climate data.

Skies will be mostly clear at night with a low temperature of 48 degrees, forecasters said.

Warmer temperatures will return on Thursday, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Thursday: Sunny with a high near 77. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 62.

Friday: Cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 73. Cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 59.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 77. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain, mainly before 8 p.m., and a low around 64.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 85. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain before 8 p.m. and a low around 61.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 86. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 65.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high near 88.