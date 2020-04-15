A contentious plan for the location a proposed waste transfer station in Cedar Creek may be getting reworked after pushback from Bastrpo County officials and Cedar Creek residents.

In 2018, waste management company Lealco proposed building a waste transfer station near the intersection of Texas 21 near FM 812 that would take up to 2,500 tons of trash per day from local garbage collection sites and reorganize it on larger trucks before hauling it to a landfill.

Now, the company is proposing to build the station near the intersection of Jenkins Road and FM 535.

The project’s initial location along Cedar Creek, the waterway of the town’s namesake, encountered strong opposition from several local groups, including the county.

County officials argued that it would be located within the creek’s 100-year flood plain, near land slated to become a future Bastrop school district campus, and near a subdivision with about 50 homes.

The Capitol Area Council of Governments opposed the waste transfer station after finding it did not conform with the requirements laid out by the approved regional solid waste management plan, including its deficiency to abate nuisance odors, traffic impacts, its potential to attract illegal dumping due to lack of a resident collection station and concerns around the 100-year flood plain.

But despite local opposition, the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality approved a permit for the waste station’s proposed location, giving it the green light for construction if it abided by all county development ordinances, including a hydrology and hydraulic study by Lealco assessing potential flooding on Cedar Creek.

Bastrop County Judge called the TCEQ’s permit issuance a betrayal.

“We have been betrayed by TCEQ on this in two ways,” Pape wrote in a 2018 email to state Sen. Kirk Watson’s office. “First, they issued the registration before the applicant applied for and receive a local development permit. That puts a lot of pressure on us. Second, they disregarded CAPCOG’s review and recommendation against the permit. This is a bad precedence for every (council of government) in Texas.”

Now, Lealco is offering to scrap its initial plans and is asking for another permit from TCEQ to construct its waste station one mile north along FM 535.

Now, the new proposed location is encountering pushback from area residents who are concerned about the county’s narrow roadways, the added traffic the waste station could bring and other environmental concerns.

“Neither Jenkins Road nor FM 535 is strong enough to hold up continual heavy truck use. The deterioration of these roads would cause extra wear and tear on my vehicles, and those of everyone else who regularly uses these roads,” read a letter sent to the county by Dorothy Files, who lives on Jenkins Road. “Any costs of road maintenance would likely be borne by Bastrop County taxpayers, not by the applicant or Travis County customers of the applicant.”

On behalf of Cedar Creek residents, State Sen. Kirk Watson has requested a hearing before the TCEQ on Lealco’s permit application.

Due to concerns related to the coronavirus, the TCEQ has not yet scheduled when it will hold the public hearing, but it has told county officials that it will continue to receive public comments through the date of the hearing.

The Bastrop County Commissioners Court will also hold a public hearing before the court decides if it wants to support, oppose or take no action on Lealco’s new application permit. The date for that public hearing has also not yet been set.