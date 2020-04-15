On Wednesday, Congressman Filemon Vela (D-TX) announced that the U.S. Department of Education (ED) has awarded approximately $68 million to colleges and universities in South Texas. These grants are part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that was signed into law on March 27th. At least half of the awarded funds will provide relief from the significant financial losses these institutions have suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic. The remaining funds will be distributed to students in the form of emergency cash grants to pay for housing, food and other basic expenses.

“This pandemic has resulted in an unprecedented and unfortunate situation for educators, students and parents,” said Congressman Vela. “It is my hope that these funds will help alleviate some of the financial setback our colleges and universities have experienced as a result of the pandemic.”

The awarded institutions include:

* Advanced Barber College & Hair Design

* Coastal Bend College

* South Texas Training Center

* South Texas Vocational Technical Institute

* Southern Careers Institute

* Texas A&M University-Kingsville

* Texas Southmost College

* Texas State Technical College

* The University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley

* Ucas University of Cosmetology Arts & Science

* Valley Grande Institute For Academic Studies