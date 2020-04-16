Thursday

Apr 16, 2020 at 1:35 PM


A former Denison coach was indicted this week on charges that he had an inappropriate relationship with a student.


Tharon Day, 30, of Denison was indicted this week improper relationship between a student and educator.


Day was arrested back in 2018 after police alleged he had engaged in an inappropriate relationship and exchanged nude photos by phone with a female Denison High School student over a number of months.


The indictment is a formal charge and not an indication of guilt.


The following people were also indicted this week:


Jessica Woodall, 28, of Whitewright — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);


Lindsi Johnson, 39, of Tom Bean — theft property;


Jacob Wages, Ct. 1 possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance (adderall);


Brandon Huddleston, 29, of Whitesboro — credit/debit card abuse;


Charles Dourbet Jr., 21, of Gunter — possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);


James Rupert, 24, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);


Robert Boucher, 21, of Howe — possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabionol);


Mark Miller, 51, of Nacogdoches — DWI 3rd or more;


Jake Elder, 25, of McKinney — DWI 3rd or more;


Gregory Vaughn, 53, of Denison —possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (Tetrahydrocannabinol) and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;


Johnathan Boykin, 39, of Sherman — failure to appear;


Jon Robinson, 36, of Arlington — failure to appear;


Sherry Latty, 46, of Stuart, Oklahoma — failure to appear;


Steven Michael, 50, of Sadler — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);


Json Jones, 22, of Denison — forgery and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);


Barron Brackett, 31, of Bonham — burglary of building;


Dustin Holt, 32, of Denison — evading arrest with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) ;


Damian Boyd, 23, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (methamphetamineamphetamine);


Dirk Bullock, 58, of Denison — tamper with a physical evidence with intent and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);


Michael Jones, 40, of Whitewright — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);


Veronica Lopez, 33, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);


Terrance Lee, 41, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent (cocaine), possession of a controlled substance with intent (ecstasy) and possession of marijuana;


Timothy Wilks Jr.,22, of Denison — theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest with a motor vehicle and burglary of a building;


Trevor Hibdon, 22, of Denison — assault of pregnant person;


Cody Steele, 28, of Denison — aggravated robbery and aggravated robbery wit a deadly weapon;


Nathanial Bailey, B22, of Sherman — burglary of building;


Jacorre Collins, 35, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and injury to a child or elderly person intentional bodily injury;


Quinten Stewart, 32, of Denison — forgery;


Charles Rich Jr., 35, of Colbert, Oklahoma — two counts of failure to comply with sex offender duty to register;


Katie Wise, 30, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (methamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (heroin);


Terrance Lee, 41, of Denison — possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);


Scott Hamel Jr., 35, of Bells — DWI 3rd or more;


Jerrica Garland, 38, of Sherman — theft property;


Halley Flowers, 57, of Sherman — DWI 3rd or more;


Christopher Foster, 40, of Waco — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon serious bodily injury family violence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence and accident involving serious bodily injury;


Kaliyah Leggins, 21, of Sherman — forgery;


Justin Buchanan, 37, of Anna — evading arrest with a motor vehicle, and burglary of a habitation;


Drew Stengel, 27, of Sherman — continuous violence against family, two counts of assault family or household member impeded breath and obstruction or retaliation;


Joshua Bays,28, of Sherman —assault family member or household member impede breath;


Billy Davis, 56, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);


Chad Richardson, 29, of Sherman — assault family member or household member impede breath and evading arrest with a previous conviction;


Dustin Holt, 32, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);


Jesse Fahrenkrog, 25, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).


For more crime news, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/crime.