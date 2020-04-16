A former Denison coach was indicted this week on charges that he had an inappropriate relationship with a student.
Tharon Day, 30, of Denison was indicted this week improper relationship between a student and educator.
Day was arrested back in 2018 after police alleged he had engaged in an inappropriate relationship and exchanged nude photos by phone with a female Denison High School student over a number of months.
The indictment is a formal charge and not an indication of guilt.
The following people were also indicted this week:
Jessica Woodall, 28, of Whitewright — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);
Lindsi Johnson, 39, of Tom Bean — theft property;
Jacob Wages, Ct. 1 possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance (adderall);
Brandon Huddleston, 29, of Whitesboro — credit/debit card abuse;
Charles Dourbet Jr., 21, of Gunter — possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);
James Rupert, 24, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);
Robert Boucher, 21, of Howe — possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabionol);
Mark Miller, 51, of Nacogdoches — DWI 3rd or more;
Jake Elder, 25, of McKinney — DWI 3rd or more;
Gregory Vaughn, 53, of Denison —possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (Tetrahydrocannabinol) and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
Johnathan Boykin, 39, of Sherman — failure to appear;
Jon Robinson, 36, of Arlington — failure to appear;
Sherry Latty, 46, of Stuart, Oklahoma — failure to appear;
Steven Michael, 50, of Sadler — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);
Json Jones, 22, of Denison — forgery and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);
Barron Brackett, 31, of Bonham — burglary of building;
Dustin Holt, 32, of Denison — evading arrest with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) ;
Damian Boyd, 23, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (methamphetamineamphetamine);
Dirk Bullock, 58, of Denison — tamper with a physical evidence with intent and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);
Michael Jones, 40, of Whitewright — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);
Veronica Lopez, 33, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);
Terrance Lee, 41, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent (cocaine), possession of a controlled substance with intent (ecstasy) and possession of marijuana;
Timothy Wilks Jr.,22, of Denison — theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest with a motor vehicle and burglary of a building;
Trevor Hibdon, 22, of Denison — assault of pregnant person;
Cody Steele, 28, of Denison — aggravated robbery and aggravated robbery wit a deadly weapon;
Nathanial Bailey, B22, of Sherman — burglary of building;
Jacorre Collins, 35, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and injury to a child or elderly person intentional bodily injury;
Quinten Stewart, 32, of Denison — forgery;
Charles Rich Jr., 35, of Colbert, Oklahoma — two counts of failure to comply with sex offender duty to register;
Katie Wise, 30, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (methamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (heroin);
Terrance Lee, 41, of Denison — possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);
Scott Hamel Jr., 35, of Bells — DWI 3rd or more;
Jerrica Garland, 38, of Sherman — theft property;
Halley Flowers, 57, of Sherman — DWI 3rd or more;
Christopher Foster, 40, of Waco — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon serious bodily injury family violence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence and accident involving serious bodily injury;
Kaliyah Leggins, 21, of Sherman — forgery;
Justin Buchanan, 37, of Anna — evading arrest with a motor vehicle, and burglary of a habitation;
Drew Stengel, 27, of Sherman — continuous violence against family, two counts of assault family or household member impeded breath and obstruction or retaliation;
Joshua Bays,28, of Sherman —assault family member or household member impede breath;
Billy Davis, 56, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);
Chad Richardson, 29, of Sherman — assault family member or household member impede breath and evading arrest with a previous conviction;
Dustin Holt, 32, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);
Jesse Fahrenkrog, 25, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
