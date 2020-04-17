Atmos Energy crews are working to restore natural gas service that was shut off for homes and businesses in Slaton due to a temporary system outage Thursday night.

No evacuations have been issued.

As crews work in the affected areas, residents can expect to see all employees with an identification badge with their name, photo and the Atmos logo.

Brandi Price, vice president of public affairs for Atmos, said they expect the restoration to continue throughout the night and into Friday.

The restoration will take place with social distancing guidelines in place to limit the spread of COVID-19 as crews work. Employees will wear face masks and maintain six feet of distance as repairs are made.

Customers with questions or concerns can call Atmos Energy customer contact center at (888) 289-6700.