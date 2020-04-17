Friday forecast for Austin: Woo! It’s Friday! The end of the work week will be marked with weather that will make you want to stay inside.

Skies will be cloudy during the day with a 30% chance of rain, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures will peak at a high of 73 degrees, which is only 7 degrees cooler than normal, according to climate data.

Nighttime will be cloudy with a low temperature of 53 degrees, the weather service said. Normally on April 17 in Austin, the low is 59 degrees, according to climate data.

Rain chances will decrease to 20% after 1 a.m., forecasters said.

Rain will be possible throughout the weekend, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Saturday: Cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and a high near 67. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain after 1 a.m. and a low around 64.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a 40% chance of rain, mainly before 1 p.m., and a high near 85. Mostly clear at night with a low around 57.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 82. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 61.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high near 85. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 68.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 87. Mostly clear at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 64.

Thursday: Sunny with a high near 86.