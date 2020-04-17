Northwest Texas Small Business Development Center officials said there are a pair of assistance options available to local business owners via the Small Business Administration amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“SBDC’s are a nationwide program and partners with the SBA,” Gina Woodward, director of the SBDC at West Texas A&M University, said. “Part of the CARES Act allows for the SBA to actually make six months of payments for people who have an existing SBA loan or people who have an SBA loan in the process and they close on that by the end of September.”

The payments include principal, interest and fees, she said, noting to be eligible applicants need to contact their lender and place the request. The lender would then forward the request to the SBA.

“I am encouraging people to be very patient right now,” Woodward said. “We have always known we have the absolute best regional lenders in this area - and that could not be more true right now. They are working around the clock to make this happen for people, so if you do submit a request for the SBA loan deferment, make sure you are patient with them.”

Woodward said the other new program stemming from the CARES Act is the PPP Loan, or the Paycheck Protection Program, which officials said is designed to cover eight weeks of expenses.

“The whole goal of that program is to keep people employed,” she said. “We want to try and keep people off of unemployment when possible. This program is also processed by lenders and they’re going to be looking at business owners’ average payroll for the last 12 months. They will get two and a half times their average payroll over the last 12 months.”

As an example, Woodward indicated an applicant with an average payroll of $10,000 per month would receive funds totaling $25,000, adding the program is open to profit and non-profit businesses, as well as religious organizations.

“Guidelines require minimally 75 percent of funds received must be applied to payroll - salaries, retirement accounts and state taxes,” she said, noting applicants also have the option of dedicating 100 percent of the disbursed funds to payroll. “If that (75 percent) option is chosen, the other 25 percent must be used for rent, mortgage insurance or utilities. If you follow that 75 percent rule, at the end of the eight weeks following disbursement of the funds, that loan will actually be completely forgiven by the SBA. If the guidelines are not met, it is going to turn into an SBA loan.”

Lenders who approve the loans are required to disburse the funds within five days of approval, per Woodward. Anyone seeking more information regarding the SBA loan deferment program or PPP Loans is asked to dial (806) 651-5151 or visit www.wtsbdc.com. The application deadline is June 30.

“I am asking that you fill out this paperwork,” Mayor Ginger Nelson said in a recent appeal to potential applicants. “We need every dollar we can possibly get to fund the recovery of our city and we need every single paycheck we can cover over the next two and a half months.”