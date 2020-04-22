The names of two dozen law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty statewide were recently engraved on the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial in Oklahoma City.

The memorial is located on the grounds of the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety Headquarters.

The names will be dedicated during the 52nd Annual Oklahoma Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial Service, which had been scheduled for May 8, but has been postponed until later this year.

Among the recently added names is Jarid D. Taylor, a deputy with the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, who was killed Jan. 14.

Taylor, 31, was in route to a 9-1-1 call when his vehicle veered off Old Highway 70, near Lone Oak Road, and collided with a tree.

Investigators later determined the call that prompted Taylor’s response was accidentally placed.

A native of Bryan County, Taylor began with the department in 2018 as a correctional officer. After attending the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training (CLEET), he became a resource officer for the Silo School District before moving to the BCSO patrol division.

Dedicated in 1969, the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial is the oldest state memorial honoring its fallen officers in the nation. The nonprofit memorial organization is funded entirely by donations.

More than 40 percent of all of the Deputy U.S. Marshals who have died in the line of duty in the United States died in Oklahoma and are honored on the memorial.

Three of the officers recently added died in 2019, and two died earlier this year. The other 19 officers are from previous years and had not been added as research was being conducted to confirm theirs were line-of-duty deaths.

Names are added as the memorial learns about the deaths or it is confirmed that officers died in the line of duty. Additional names are currently pending and may be added in the future.

Information about the memorial is available at oklemem.com.