The bond election for Banquete ISD has been postponed from May 2, 2020 to November 3, 2020.

On March 13, Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster proclamation for the State of Texas, certifying that COVID-19 represents a public health disaster for the entire State of Texas. This public health warning has given elections time to postpone to later dates.

All applications for a ballot by mail for voters that are voting by mail due to being over the age of 65 or due to disability will still be valid for the November 3, 2020 election.

All applications for a ballot by mail for voters who submitted such an application based on expected absence from Nueces and San Patricio Counties, as applicable, will not be valid for the November 3, 2020 election.

The voter registration deadline for the November 3, 2020 election is October 5, 2020.

The deadline to submit an application for a ballot by mail for the November 3, 2020 election is October 23, 2020 and the dates for early voting for such election shall be begin on October 19, 2020 and continue through October 30, 2020.