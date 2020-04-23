25 years ago:

KIGALI, Rwanda - Rwandan soldiers killed several hundred refugees who tried to break out of a camp in southwestern Rwanda on Saturday, a U.N. official said. It was the second day of bloodshed there in three days.

50 years ago:

James H. Granberry, beating back a write-in campaign on behalf of incumbent W.D. Rogers Jr., won a landslide victory for mayor Tuesday as a record 24,210 votes were cast in a Lubbock city election.

75 years ago:

LONDON - Belsen, Buchenwald, Breedonk and Vaught and destined are destined to be among the blackest of names in German history, for they represent German concentration camps where thousands of young and old, men, women and children, have been tortured and killed.

100 years:

Smith Shaw was in to see us a few day ago, and stated that the people of his community - Grovesville - are working on a proposition to put up a private telephone system in his community, connecting with the Southwestern Telephone and Telegraph Company at Lubbock.