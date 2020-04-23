Short term and long term lane closures.

Beginning Friday, April 24, at 9 p.m., the direct connectors from southbound IH 37 to southbound SH 286, and from northbound IH 37 to southbound SH 286 will be closed until 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 25. These closures are necessary to complete construction of an interchange detour.

Motorists needing to access southbound SH 286 from southbound IH 37 should take the exit for Port Avenue to Leopard Street. Motorists needing to access southbound SH 286 from northbound IH 37 should exit Nueces Bay Boulevard to Leopard Street. Detours will be in place and traffic signs will assist motorists with navigating the alternative routes.

Beginning Saturday, April 25, at 9 p.m., the left lane of the direct connector from northbound IH 37 to southbound SH 286 will be remain closed for construction. This closure is necessary to complete construction of a new connector. The northbound left lane will remain closed until the construction is complete. Traffic control devices will be in place to assist motorists with navigating the route.

Motorists are urged to be aware of the lane closures, to consider using alternate routes, to follow all traffic control devices, and to slow down in the work zones. All work is weather permitting.

For information about all current and upcoming lane closures related to the Harbor Bridge Project, visit: www.harborbridgeproject.com.