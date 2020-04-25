AUSTIN

Network distributing

COVID-19 relief funds

The Austin Disaster Relief Network announced it has begun distributing financial aid to individuals and families in response to the economic impact COVID-19 has had on the economy. The aid is intended to cover costs associated with food and gas, along with other essential items.

Greater Austin area residents interested in requesting funds can go to adrn.org/COVIDRelief for instructions on how to apply. Applicants will be required to complete an online form and provide a valid photo ID card, such as a driver’s license, Texas state ID, a passport or an official immigration card; current utility or phone bill for address verification; a recent document (since March) providing proof of a reduction or loss of income due to COVID-19, such as documentation showing that unemployment has been filed for or an employer-issued termination/furlough letter.

Those interested in donating to the network’s COVID-19 Relief Fund can give at adrn.org/give.

The network is also working to meet the emotional and spiritual needs of those affected by COVID-19 through its prayer hotline at 512-537-5700.

SAN MARCOS

Fundraiser Sunday

for injured officer

Tacos Flor Taco Stand, 15091 Texas 123, is hosting a fundraiser for police officer Paul Beller, who was struck by a passenger car on Interstate 35 in March, from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Proceeds from the $10 barbecue chicken plates sold will go to Beller and his family. Customers are invited to call ahead to 737-708-4530 and order plates for pickup or car-side delivery. A limited number of plates will be available for drive-up customers.

Online donations are also being accepted for Beller at smcpaaa.org/donatebeller or can be mailed to San Marcos Police Department, Tammy Strakos, 2300 S. Interstate 35, San Marcos, TX 78666. Make checks payable to SMCPAAA, Tammy Strakos. All donations are tax-exempt.

WEST AUSTIN

Water line repair work

on Mt. Bonnell Road

Austin Water will begin a project to repair a 48-inch water line along Mt. Bonnell Road between Waters Edge Drive and Mt. Bonnell Drive on Monday.

Due to the size and location of the water line, this segment of the road will be fully closed to traffic during construction. Motorists must detour around the construction zone during the work.

The project is expected to take about two weeks to complete, depending on weather conditions. Pipeline testing has shown that this section of the 48-inch water transmission line is likely leaking. Customers should not experience an interruption to their water service during the project.

For information: 512-972-1000.

VETERANS’ BIRTHDAYS

World War II veteran Harry Gardner of Austin turned 97 on Monday.

World War II veteran Fidel S. Hernandez of Austin turned 943 on Friday.

We print birthdays for World War II veterans from Central Texas on Sundays. Email the name, birth date and current hometown to communitynews@statesman.com.

