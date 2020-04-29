Local businesses pondered their next moves in the wake of Gov. Greg Abbott’s April 27 announcement that Texas businesses would be allowed to reopen in phases beginning May 1.

"Now it’s time to set a new course, a course that responsibly opens up business in Texas," Abbott said. "We will open in a way that uses safe standards: safe standards for businesses, for their employees as well as for their customers. Standards based upon data and upon doctors."

Under the plan retailers, restaurants and movie theaters may open again with reduced capacity.

The situation will be monitored for two weeks with the hope that additional restrictions can be lifted at that time.

As of April 28, bars, hair salons and gyms were required to remain closed. Abbott said that he hoped those businesses could reopen by mid-May.

Locally, many restaurants were still grappling with the decision of whether to open their dining areas at limited capacity.

The safety of staff and patrons was the overriding concern. However, for some, opening up for a smaller crowed may not make financial sense either.

Meanwhile, Van Alstyne Public Library announced the return of some services beginning May 1.

Book drops will be reopened, and all checked-out items will automatically be renewed until May 30.

Those in need of telephone assistance will now be able to call between 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Public WiFi in the parking lot will continue to be available seven days a week, and the virtual story time will continue as well.

Furloughed staff are scheduled to return May 11. If everything goes as planned, curbside services as well as material reserves and holds will resume May 26.

The library’s summer reading program is scheduled to kick-off June 1.

In preparation for the return of visitors under social-distancing guidelines, library staff is reconfiguring furniture, disassembling play areas and removing manipulatives. PPE supplies and safety equipment are also being installed.

As of April 28, there had been a total of 27 cases of COVID-19 in Grayson County. Of those, nine remained active. So far, there have been no cases reported in Van Alstyne or Howe.