Grades will be given to Lake Travis students while distance learning continues. Students are expected to learn virtually through the remainder of the year.

The school board on April 22 approved changes to the district’s grading policy to align with students learning from home.

After delaying the vote April 15 to further research how middle school students should be graded, last week’s vote means all secondary level students — sixth through 12th grades — will receive limited assignments and grades per course that will count toward the fourth grading period. Final exams will not be administered. The fourth grading period will be averaged with the third grading period to provide the final grade for the spring semester.

However, officials said the spring semester average will not be calculated into the class ranking system for ninth to 11th graders, which seemed to draw some concern among students and parents.

Several parents and students felt that not averaging in the spring semester would hurt student’s chances for college admissions and scholarships and could impact top 10% rankings, which grant automatic admission to several Texas colleges.

Gordon Butler, Lake Travis High School principal, said several grading methods were considered for students, including a pass or fail system; including grades in GPA and class rank; and taking grades but not including them in GPA and class rank.

He said a pass or fail system could hurt students who are seeking athletic scholarships in college because a pass is recorded as a 70. But by taking grades and not including them in the class ranking and GPA, universities and colleges can see students took the class and determine a GPA their own way.

A few questions also arose about calculating GPA and class rank through the third grading period, but Butler said that puts too much weight on the third grading period and would not be an accurate average for the entire semester.

Superintendent Brad Lancaster agreed that putting grades on transcripts but not calculating them into GPA and class rank will allow collegiate student athletes a chance to apply for sports scholarships and does not jeopardize college admissions for any student.

"Many colleges and universities disregard GPA and class rank because they are all calculated in different ways,” Lancaster said. “Admission officers take those grades and things and calculate it their own way to determine a student’s GPA, so students will not be penalized if we do it this way.”

Students from pre-K to second grade will receive a skills-based report card. Teachers will collect anecdotal evidence of learning from students through online submissions, such as videos and assignments, to assign progress remarks.

Teachers will record one grade per week per subject for third through fifth grade students using online learning assignments. If students participate in online learning and demonstrate mastery with at least a 70 on their graded assignments, they will be given 100 for the final fourth grading period. If they do not complete work or participate online, they will receive a 70 for the final fourth grading period. No grades will be recorded for electives. An “E” will appear on report cards in those areas.

Second-semester grades for each core subject will be calculated by averaging the student’s third grading period and the fourth grading period. Final grades for each core subject will be calculated by averaging the two semesters.

Revisions will only apply through the remainder of the school year. If adjustments need to be made for next school year, that will be done at a later time, Lancaster said.

“I know this has been an emotional and controversial topic for some of our students and families, and I think we know not one size can fit all,” Lancaster said. “I am grateful to our staff for working to try to find a middle of the road revision to these guidelines. It won't make everyone happy, but I think in these unusual circumstances, we are trying to hit right in the middle for the vast majority of our students.”