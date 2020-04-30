When COVID-19 precautions began, Lakeway resident Thien Thuy Ngo gathered friends to donate masks. They didn’t think small—the group stitched and collected thousands of masks that are now donned by grocery, first responders and hospital workers throughout Lake Travis and Central Texas.

So when Ngo entered the Lakeway Post Office on April 22 to send out another package of masks, she was surprised to see that two out of the three counter attendants were not wearing the face coverings, despite all six of the customers doing so. She inquired whether they had a supply of masks, informing the staffer that her group would be able to sew the new accessories in no time. However, she said her offering went unheeded.

“For me, it was more for their safety,” Ngo said. “I didn’t know if they had masks. I didn’t know if they could afford to buy masks or if they had no way of getting them. I don’t want them to be exposed, to be at risk helping us.”

She said she thought a Travis County mandate in existence at the time required everyone in public to wear masks, even though the postal workers had short plexiglass-type shields keeping them from the public.

Ngo’s neighbor Jayne Meyer said she had a similar experience at the post office and noticed that two employees didn’t have masks on. Although she witnessed the see-through shield in place, she said she didn’t feel it was enough protection because there is still a distance between the customer and employee that falls short of the six-foot distancing guideline.

“We all should be marching to the same order,” Meyer said.

Locally, the Lakeway post office is situated within the city’s borders. Travis County spokesperson Hector Nieto said Section 6 of an April 13 county order requiring face masks provides the document doesn’t apply to the federal or state government. On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott further absolved the face mask requirement by removing the county’s ability to enforce the order.

The U.S. Postal Service is aligning with local and state governments regarding a face mask requirement, and postal employees must wear masks in retail facilities located where masks are mandated by ordinance, spokeswoman Becky Hernandez said. With Monday’s state change, the requirement is moot but some residents, including Ngo, remain cautious.

“I want to help (postal employees) because I know they are front-line workers,” Ngo said.