The city of Lubbock and the county have been announcing changes to hours and availability for some services and facilities as the state eases some coronavirus-related restrictions.

Tennis Center

The Burgess-Rushing Tennis Center reopened to the public and resumed activities and play on Friday, May 1.

The Pro Shop will be open, but will operate within the current social distancing guidelines, as prescribed by Governor Abbott, with 25% of the occupancy level. All citizens are encouraged to call prior to arriving to ensure availability. Participation will be limited to four players per court.

The Burgess-Rushing Tennis Center is owned and operated by Lubbock Parks and Recreation and is located at 3030 66th St. The center is open year round and offers sixteen lighted courts, affordable memberships, and ball machine rentals. For more information or court reservations, contact the center at (806) 767-3727.

Citibus

In an effort to continue to protect our staff and support the goal of maintaining public health, all Citibus services will remain fare free through May 31. Fare free services eliminates the need for customers to pay the operator or use the farebox, encourages speedy boarding and promotes social distancing.

Citibus operators will be wearing masks and it recommends that all passengers wear a mask or face covering as well.

Safety precautions such as rear door entry and empty seats between passengers will remain.

Tax Assessor-Collector

Two of the Lubbock County Tax Assessor-Collector offices will open to the public effective Monday. The office located at City Bank, 5219 City Bank Parkway, is closed until further notice.

In order to comply with CDC guidelines and Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order the office shall limit gatherings and encourage social distancing.

The county office encourages all customers to utilize its wait from home service by making an appointment online - https://bit.ly/2Scuqkw - or text 432-741-3545 and choose either:

• LBB Tax – the downtown Main office, 916 Main St. Suite 102 in Lubbock, Texas or

• Slaton Office – located inside the Smith Ford Dealership, 1700 W. Division in Slaton

You may contact the office for the latest information:

• Email taxoffice@lubbockcounty.gov

• Phone 806-775-1344 (phone calls will be returned during normal business hours)

• Facebook @Lubbock County Tax Office

• Twitter @Lubbock_Tax

• On-Line www.lubbockcounty.gov, Departments, Tax Assessor-Collector