Giving Tuesday Now, a new emergency global day of giving, will launch next week as a response to the unprecedented need caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Locally, the nonprofit I Live Here I Give Here, which runs Amplify Austin and Central Texas’ annual Giving Tuesday campaign, will serve as the new effort’s regional leader and help drive virtual volunteerism, acts of generosity and donations for 760 area organizations.

"Our local nonprofits are all facing new challenges and dire realities," said I Live Here I Give Here Executive Director Courtney Manuel. "Many are working diligently on the front lines to serve the most vulnerable in our community."

Amplify Austin, the city’s 24-hour online fundraising campaign, raised a record $12 million for local nonprofits March 6 — the same day the city declared a state of disaster. Things quickly began to change for nonprofits.

In a recent Mission Capital survey assessing the needs of Austin-area nonprofits during the coronavirus pandemic, more than 450 Central Texas nonprofit leaders said that "flexible and immediate" funding was the most pressing need.

According to the survey, 54% of nonprofits said they would not be able to operate at their normal capacity beyond six months — or less — without extra funds. About 80% of those surveyed reported not being able to operate beyond a year. The survey made it clear, Manuel said, that "unrestricted dollars" are what most organizations need to survive.

For the Equal Justice Center, a nonprofit law firm, the pandemic has meant traditional funding sources have sharply declined "even as we are called to take on new and tougher challenges," according to the organization. The nonprofit, which offers services such as employment law help to survivors of sexual assault, is among the hundreds of organizations participating in Giving Tuesday Now.

In Travis County, the Central Texas Food Bank has served about 22,000 additional clients since mid-March, said Mark Jackson, the food bank’s chief development officer. Before the pandemic, the food bank, which is also among the Giving Tuesday Now participating organizations, heavily relied on donated food from grocers. Many of those retailers are no longer contributing donations, so the bank has had to spend more of its budget on food. Emergency food distribution sites across the city have seen long lines of families in need for the past few weeks.

Unlike the annual Amplify Austin or Giving Tuesday campaigns, the Giving Tuesday Now fundraising effort does not have a target financial goal.

"We just want people giving back on that day," Manuel said. "It’s about participation, and I have faith that the Central Texas community is going to show up."

Online donations will be accepted via AmplifyATX.org, and donors can select which organization they’d like to support. To encourage people to do generous acts, the campaign also includes a social media challenge. Participants can share how they give back using the hashtags #ILiveHereIGiveHere and #GivingTuesdayNow and then nominate a friend or family member to complete another generous act such as writing a kind note to a nursing home resident. In 2019, the Giving Tuesday campaign recorded 8.4 million generous acts across Central Texas.

Taking action, whether showing kindness to neighbors or donating financially, can help build community during a critical time, Manuel said.

"We don’t want to lose the amazing fabric of our nonprofit sector," she said.