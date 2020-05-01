A-J Media

Wayland Baptist University recognized the end of another academic year Wednesday, with the announcement of its annual awards.

Typically, awards are announced during chapel service. With accommodations for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 awards were announced online be each academic school and Wayland President Dr. Bobby Hall.

Hall announced the winners of the Male and Female Citizenship Award winners, Luke Brown and Morgan Bennett. Voted on by university faculty and students, the Citizenship Award is the top award given to students each year. Established in 1957, this is the 64th year the award has been presented.

Brown graduated in December 2019 with a Bachelor of Science degree in biological sciences. He is the son of Wayland graduates Jill and Greg Brown, of Plainview. During his time at Wayland, Brown was involved in the Student Union Board and Kaleo. He served as the Vice President for the Texas Academy of Sciences and the American Chemical Society. He was also on the Baptist Student Ministries leadership team and worship team. Brown was also Mr. Wayland 2019.

Brown was a student worker in the Office of Human Resources, the biology department, tutoring center, and student activities. He participated in mission trips, attending Beach Reach as the Honduras medical mission trip. Brown will soon begin his studies at Texas Tech, where he will work toward a master’s in physician assistant studies.

The daughter of Bryan and Krystal Bennett of Shallowater, Morgan Bennett spent her four years at Wayland as the point guard for the Flying Queens basketball team, receiving first and second team All-American, and Academic All-American honors. She is completing her Bachelor of Science degree in biology. A member of the National Honor Society and the Texas Academy of Science, Bennett served as a tutor to fellow Wayland students.

Upon graduating in May, Bennett plans to pursue her Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine degree at Colorado State University in Ft. Collins, Colo.

The university also recognized the male and female Freshman of the Year Award recipients, Devin Davis and Chloe Barham.