In a special meeting on April 29, the Durant City Council unanimously approved Resolution 2020-13 to follow the governor’s open-up and recover three-phase approach.

Councilman Jerry Tomlinson had a few questions for City Manager John Dean as to where the public could see the exact wording of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s plan.

Mayor Oden Grube also stated that she had been asked by several residents if the council could force people in public to wear masks, which was not really an enforceable option.

The City Council also directed the city manager to not issue permits for events with certain projected attendance to limit gatherings. They also opened the Municipal Court Dockets.

“From the beginning it has been my intent to protect the health and lives of Oklahomans, especially our vulnerable populations, and mitigate the impact to Oklahoma’s economy and get Oklahomans safely back to work,” Stitt said in his statement to initiate the plan.

“We have put together a group of industry professionals from across our state, and they have been working with my Governor’s Solution Task Force and our health advisors to develop a way to get back open safely. As we begin to responsibly implement this measured response, we will continue to prioritize the safety of Oklahomans and base all decisions on the data in our state.”

Hair salons, nail salons and any personal care businesses were cleared to reopen in Oklahoma on April 24 by appointment only as long as they follow guidelines for social distancing. Customers are encouraged to wait in their vehicles until their appointment.

Lake Texoma State Park and recreation areas were also reopened on April 24.

In Phase 1, which was slated to start May 1, elderly and vulnerable Oklahomans are requested to follow the safer-at-home guidelines.

People should continue to maximize their physical distance from others when in public, avoid socializing in groups or at facilities that do not allow for appropriate physical distancing, and minimize nonessential travel.

Employers were requested to create plans to allow employees to return to work in phases, close common areas or enforce social distancing protocols, minimize nonessential travel and honor requests of employees who are part of a vulnerable population for special accommodations.

Restaurant dining rooms, movie theaters, gyms and sporting venues were also allowed to reopen statewide if they adhere to strict social-distancing and sanitation protocols. Tattoo parlors were also allowed to open.

Churches were also allowed to open up for in-person meetings or worship at that time, if they leave every other row or pew open and adhere to CDC-recommended social-distancing and sanitation protocols, plus the recommended guidelines from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

If Oklahoma’s hospital and incident rates remain manageable for two weeks, the state will move to Phase 2.

That includes resumption of non-essential travel as well as resumption of organized sports activities that can reopen and operate under proper social-distancing and sanitation protocols.

Bars can also resume operation with diminished standing-room occupancy, where applicable and appropriate, and under social-distancing and sanitation protocols.

Funerals and weddings can resume under social-distancing protocols and children’s nursery areas in places of worship can also reopen.

The governor stated that he would announce the progress into Phase 3 and what that will include if there is another 14-day period of manageable hospitalizations and incident rates due to COVID-19.

Durant’s Soccer Club has already announced that it is planning to begin youth contests May 23, and the Durant OK Kids Baseball League is slated to start its season June 1. Practices are expected to be allowed beginning May 15 with the move to Phase 2 of the plan.