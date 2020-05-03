One person is dead following a crash on Interstate 35, just north of Buda, late Saturday.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics and Austin police responded to the wreck near Camino Vaquero Parkway at 10:43 p.m.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it was a single vehicle wreck. No one else was injured.

#ATXTrafficFatality FINAL Traffic Collision at 12100blk S Ih 35 Nb (22:43). #ATCEMSMedics have obtained a Deceased On Scene Pronouncement of an adult patient, from a 1 vehicle collision. No other patients involved. Expect extended #ATXTraffic delays, avoid the area if possible.

— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) May 3, 2020