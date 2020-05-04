Bee Cave will continue remote operations "for the time being," City Manager Clint Garza announced Friday.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week that he was slowly lifting restrictions on gatherings and business operations under a limited capacity. But Garza said even with permission to open and resume some operations, city facilities will remain closed and operations will continue remotely to best protect everyone.

The city closed its facilities and ceased in-person operations in March to help combat the spread of COVID-19, the disease linked to the coronavirus.

"Here at the City of Bee Cave, we're continuing to strive to provide the level of service our residents are accustomed to, even during these unprecedented times," Garza said in a letter to residents. "As you are likely aware, the state is slowly lifting restrictions on gatherings and opening back up in a phased manner. We believe the city has a responsibility to taxpayers, citizens and visitors to provide that exceptional level of service in the safest manner possible. For this reason, we've made the decision to continue remote operations for the time being."

He said as more information and guidelines from federal, state and local leaders are released, the city can then make the right decisions about which functions to open and how to open them to keep patrons, staff and families safe and healthy.

"For now, we do not have any set dates or timelines," he said, "but will update as more information becomes available."

