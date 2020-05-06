Food giveaway located at East Campus parking lot next to Venters Business Building; students asked to access campus from Naples Street off Kosar at Staples intersection

Students keeping their minds on studies during the COVID-19 crisis is hard enough. But, worrying about keeping food on the table is another matter altogether.

Del Mar College (DMC) and the Coastal Bend Food Bank are teaming up to ease some of those worries by providing a mobile drive-thru food pantry this Friday, May 8, beginning at 10:30 a.m. for DMC students only. The food giveaway will last until supplies run out.

The mobile drive-thru food pantry will be held in one of the East Campus parking lots next to the Venters Business Building. The College asks that participants access the campus from Naples Street, which is located off the Kosar at Staples intersection. (Campus map available by clicking here.)

Students must present their current DMC I.D. to participate.

Mobile drive-thru food pantry guidelines include:

• one box of food per vehicle,

• students must remain in their vehicles at all times, and

• vehicle trunks must be empty.

The Food Bank is providing pre-packed boxes of non-perishable items, some produce and drinks.

“As students are finishing up classes during this uncertain time, we want to make sure their basic needs are being met,” says Cheryl G. Sanders, DMC dean of Student Engagement and Retention. “We are so thankful for our partnership with the Coastal Bend Food Bank during this critical time. We want food to be one less thing that students have to be concerned about as they strive to achieve their goals.”