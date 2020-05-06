25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - House Republican leaders’ long-promised plan to balance the budget relies on slowing the growth of Medicare and Medicaid, eliminating three Cabinet-level agencies and closing numerous tax loopholes.

50 years ago:

Bank deposits, often considered a major barometer of business health, showed surprising strength in the first quarter of this year in Texas, an Associated Press survey showed Tuesday.

75 years ago:

If the European phase of the war comes to an end before the weekend is over, The Avalanche-Journal WILL PUBLISH a MONDAY MORNING edition giving all the news and background material, with pictures, covering the momentous event.

100 years ago:

In the election recently held in the Wilson independent school district of Lynn County, for the purpose of voting $40,000 school bonds, the result was 42 for and 12 against.