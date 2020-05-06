MELISSA - Melissa High School Principal Kenneth Wooten unveiled the school’s graduation plans on May 1.

A virtual commencement ceremony will be streamed on YouTube and Facebook at 3 p.m. May 30, the school’s original graduation date.

If social-distancing restrictions are lifted in time to have an in-person ceremony, the district will host one on either May 30 or in July. The venue will be either the Allen Event Center or Cardinal Stadium.

“Please know that we have not lost hope of having an in-person graduation ceremony with our seniors and their families,” Wooten said. “We will continue to evaluate our options and will make a definitive decision about an in-person graduation date as soon as possible.”

As for other senior activities, prom has been tentatively rescheduled for 7-11 p.m. June 12 at The Springs Event Venue. However, if restrictions are not lifted by the end of May, students will be able to get a full refund on their tickets.

The high school is also planning a summer celebration for graduates and their families on July 25. It is expected to include a yearbook signing, food and other activities. Additional details will be provided at a later date.

“We truly miss seeing you,” Wooten said. “Although we are disappointed by what the coronavirus pandemic has taken from you, we are encouraged by your resolve to overcome and look forward to the future.”

Graduations plans vary at other area school districts.

Anna ISD and McKinney ISD are planning drive-in graduations. Students will be able to drive to the venue, briefly exit their car to walk across the stage, and return to their vehicles. The number of guests per student will be limited.

Allen High School will hold a staggered graduation at the district’s football stadium.

Students will be divided into small groups and walk across one of four stages. They will be limited to five guests, all of whom will be required to stay 25 feet away from other families.

Each student’s ceremony will last approximately 15 minutes, although the entire event may last 10 or 11 hours to accommodate everyone.

Celina ISD is planning a May 22 graduation ceremony at its football stadium with limited tickets and strict social-distancing requirements.

Howe ISD is planning to hold a similar football-stadium ceremony in June.

As of May 5, Prosper ISD and Van Alstyne ISD had yet to announce their graduation plans.