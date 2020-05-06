May 10-16, 2020, is Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA’s) National Prevention Week(NPW).

NPW provided ideas, resources, and tools, to promote substance use prevention all year. Every year during NPW, organizations and communities come together to raise awareness on substance use.

National Prevention Week is observed in the beginning of May because summer vacation is normally around the corner and, according to SAMHSA’s National Survey, the first time adolescents use substances is in the months of June and July. This usually gives schools and organizations time partner together and offer prevention activities before the school year ends.

However, due to the current pandemic and early school closures, organizations, such as Project H.O.P.E., are coming up with new and creative ways to raise awareness on substance use. Project H.O.P.E. (Health Outreach Prevention Education) is a State Funded Community Coalition addressing the misuse of alcohol, tobacco, and prescription drugs Jim Wells and Kleberg counties.

Project H.O.P.E., along with our sister program Project Turnaround, is focusing on our social media pages, with a different themed post every day of the week. Mondays include a new series called Teen Talk. Teen Talk highlights facts, trends, and perform experiments related to substance use.

Teen Talk and our other substance use prevention messages can be seen on our social media pages; Facebook @cbwfYouthProgram and Instagram Youth Programs CBWF.

If you would like more information about substance prevention activities, Project Turnaround, or Project H.O.P.E., feel free to contact the Coalition Coordinator for Project H.O.P.E., Oscar Elizondo, at (361) 814-2001 ext. 202 or oscare@cbwellness.org