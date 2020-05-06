It has been anything but a bustling spring season at parks and other recreation facilities throughout Prosper due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baseball diamonds, basketball courts and soccer fields are empty. Playground equipment is off limits.

Meanwhile, the town’s 407 Rec Center, which opened earlier this year, was forced to close its doors to visitors.

“It was real disappointing because we had just opened the building,” Prosper Parks and Recreation Department Director Dudley Raymond recalled. “We had staff members that were bringing on new classes and new programs and trying to provide more for both the youth and the active adults and then, all of a sudden, this hits. It was kind of discouraging.”

Meanwhile, youth baseball and soccer seasons, which are hosted at Prosper facilities but are sponsored by outside organizations, were canceled or have been put on hold.

The town’s Parks and Recreation department had planned a slate of youth classes and programs to take place this summer. These may also have to be scrapped.

“If, by chance, we can do any of them, we’ll roll them out as we can one by one depending on what the requirements are,” Raymond said.

On the bright side, Raymond and his staff were able to successfully move some Parks and Recreation programming online to helped keep residents active and engaged even as they quarantined at home.

Since late March, a variety of activities for children and adults have been featured on the department’s Facebook page (facebook.com/ProsperParksandRec/).

Fitness instructor Patty Scheibmeir has starred in videos featuring easy yoga and aerobic exercise routines performed while sitting in a chair. These are intended mostly for “active” older adults.

Also for the mature set, the department has hosted virtual bingo and trivia sessions for seniors.

“That’s not something we’d done before, but it looked like something we could pull off,” Raymond said. Domino games were also recently added to the mix.

The department offered a link to the United States Tennis Association and encouraged individuals to give the sport a try at home.

Indoor activities were also highlighted.

A live “draw-along” event was hosted by A Joyful Mess art studio. A feature called “Stump a Chump” had people post parks-and-rec-related questions for department staffers to answer.

A link to free online photography courses offered by camera-maker Nikon was posted, as was an article that guided people of all ages to virtual tours of museums, zoos and theme parks around the world.

Although Prosper parks and facilities have been closed for many weeks, Dudley said maintenance has continued. “We’re trying to gear up for what happens once all this is over,” he said.

“People have been cooped up for a long time. There may be a big need and desire for people (to) want to get out and socialize,” he said. “We’re trying to get everything in place and get prepared so that we can offer those things to people if they want to come back. Each person will make their own decision if they are ready to join back in with those kinds of activities.”