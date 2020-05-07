In honor of National Nurses Week, CHRISTUS Spohn Health System, in Alice extended their gratitude to Robstown native and Registered Nurse, Victoria Moreno.

Moreno, is recognized for her hard word and dedication as the Registered Nurse (RN), for the Medical-Surgical Unit.

She has been caring for the Alice community for four years. "I decided to become a nurse when my grandmother passed away suddenly due to malpractice. I decided then I could make a difference by not letting that happen to anyone else -on my watch," said Moreno.

Moreno, was asked how she felt about the current coronoavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and any words of advise for residents. She replied with, "I think we as nurses are doing are best and these are very scary times for everyone. I feel the nurses and staff at CHRISTUS are prepared, we have group meetings on safety precautions regularly and are supplied well with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and I hope the public follows the safety guidelines, it is not over yet."

Although, the nation celebrates this week annually, this year is extra ordinary due to the front-line wars these professionals are facing due to the pandemic. A big thank you is in order to honor all the nurses that care and give their service to the Coastal Bend community.