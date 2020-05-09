





The Waxahachie Daily Light is proud to announce its second annual All-Ellis County swimming and wrestling teams as part of its countywide celebration of high school sports all-stars.

These student-athletes are featured in separate graphics on Pages B4 and B5 of this weekend’s paper.

The Daily Light staff began the All-Ellis County high school all-star preps awards program last year. These include awards for individual players and coaches of the year.

Athletes of the Year in both boys’ and girls’ swimming and wrestling will be announced to the public during the All-Ellis County Preps Awards Show, a star-studded broadcast that will be available at no charge at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 18. The show will feature more than 20 professional athletes as hosts and award announcers, and provide the community with an on-demand broadcast.

Members of the All-Ellis County 2019-2020 swimming and wrestling teams are, listed alphabetically:

All-Ellis County 2019-2020 Swimming Teams

Boys

First team

Marcus Bilke, Mid. Heritage

Jaxson Chambers, Mid. Heritage

Ben Rhine, Mid. Heritage

Matthew Thomas, Mid. Heritage

Girls

First team

Brooke Bryant, Life Waxahachie

Kellyn Lansdowne, Mid. Heritage

Aiora Larranaga, Red Oak

Alyssa Steinfeldt, Midlothian

All-Ellis County 2019-2020 Wrestling Teams

Boys

First team

Jackson Carter, Midlothian

Noah Clayton, Mid. Heritage

Marshall Hodges, Midlothian

Felix Saunders, Midlothian

Santino Saunders, Midlothian

Anthony Schmidt, Mid. Heritage

Kaleb Tompkins, Midlothian

Girls

First team

Faith Bostwick, Midlothian

Jetta Claridy, Midlothian

Maddie Hodges, Midlothian

Kayla Moore, Mid. Heritage

Eleanor Stransom, Mid. Heritage