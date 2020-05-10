Monday

Amarillo Planning and Zoning Commission

3 p.m. - The video meeting is hosted through Zoom. To participate via telephone, call 1-346-248-7799# or 1-669-900-6833#. To participate via video, the meeting ID for Zoom is 944 2499 7745 and the password is 293212.

Agenda: consider the following subdivision plats, Ojeda’s Little Acres Addition Unit No. 2 in the vicinity of Hicks Street and Hornaday Street, Sundown Acres Unit No. 9 in the vicinity of Western Street and Beacon Road, Town Square Unit No. 7 in the vicinity of Soncy Road and Hillside Road; consider the following rezonings, Lot 3A, Block 1, Sunset Addition Unit No. 4 in the vicinity of Washington Street and Wolflin Avenue, 7.23 acre portion of Tract 112, revised map of Pleasant Valley, an addition to the city of Amarillo in the vicinity of River Road and E. St. Francis Avenue/Loop 335.

Tuesday

Amarillo City Council:

1 p.m. - The video meeting is hosted through Zoom. lt will be broadcast on Facebook live and via www.amarillo.gov. The conference bridge number for Zoom is (408) 638-0968. When prompted for meeting ID enter: 330267295

Agenda: coronavirus update; consider approval of scheduled replacement of equipment that has reached or exceeded life expectancy for industrial mowers of $182,659.50; consider award of construction contract to relocate approximately 470 linear feet of sanitary sewer main in Bell St. just south of I-40 frontage road; consider approving the installation of public improvements related to the future Canyon ISD high school site located near the intersection of Arden Road and the new Loop 335; potential renewal of Mayor’s Fourth Amended Declaration of Disaster.

Wednesday

Amarillo Parks and Recreation Board

1:30 p.m. - The video meeting is hosted through Zoom. The conference bridge number for Zoom is: (408) 638-0968 When prompted for meeting ID, enter: 940 3526 2091#.

The board will receive reports or discuss the following projects: plan to open parks; Thompson Park pool; parks master plan

Thursday

Amarillo Zoning Board of Adjustment

4:30 p.m. - The video meeting is hosted through Zoom. The Meeting ID is 960 2487 7684. When prompted for a password, enter 3041

The board will consider variance V-04-20 at 200 NW 7th to reduce front yard setback from 15 feet to 10.6 feet and reduce side yard setback less than 15 feet; public forum.