Short term closure

On Tuesday, May 12, 2020, the direct connectors from IH 37 to southbound SH 286 (Crosstown Expressway) will be closed from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. This closure is necessary for construction related to the Harbor Bridge Project.

Motorists needing to access southbound SH 286 from southbound IH 37 should take the exit for Port Avenue to Leopard Street. Motorists needing to access southbound SH 286 from northbound IH 37 should take the exit for Nueces Bay Boulevard to Leopard Street. Detours will be in place and traffic signs will assist with motorists with navigating the alternative routes.

Motorists are urged to be aware of the lane closures, to consider using alternate routes, to follow all traffic control devices, and to slow down in the work zones. All work is weather permitting.

For information about all current and upcoming lane closures related to the Harbor Bridge Project, visit www.harborbridgeproject.com.