5:15 p.m. update: As a stormy and soggy Tuesday approaches nightfall, the National Weather Service expects the familiar showers and thunderstorms to continue mainly until 8 p.m.

Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall, forecasters say, with temperatures staying above a balmy 68 degrees. The early evening could bring as much as three-quarters of an inch more of rain.

The rain should subside by Wednesday, which forecasters give only a slight chance of showers. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flying demonstration team is set to perform under mostly cloudy skies over Austin around 2:40 p.m., and spectators could be sweating it out as temperatures approach 83 degrees.

Wednesday night also is expected to be mostly cloudy with a low around 70.

1:15 p.m. update: A flood warning is in effect until late Tuesday night for Onion Creek at U.S. 183 in southeast Travis County and for areas along the Colorado River, the National Weather Service said.

Although only minor flooding is expected, forecasters continue to recommend that drivers avoid trying to cross flooded roads.

At Onion Creek and U.S. 183, the waterway was staging at 5.6 feet at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday. Flood stage is 17 feet, forecasters said.

The creek was expected to rise to 17.9 feet later in the day before falling to 5.3 feet and remaining below flood stage by the end of the day

The weather service said that at 17 feet, the 12000 block of Old San Antonio Road in South Austin may be flooded upstream but neighborhoods along Onion Creek would not be affected.

The creek saw a similarly high crest at that location on June 4, 1987, when it hit 19.8 feet.

11:55 a.m. update: A flash flood warning for Travis and Hays counties is in effect until 3 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

Between 2 and 3 inches of rainfall has been recorded in the area, forecasters said. Some creeks, streams, streets, highways and underpasses may flood.

Those living along streams and creeks should be cautious, forecasters said.

"Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads," the weather service said.

11:15 a.m. update: A flood advisory for Travis and Hays counties is in effect until 2:15 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

During the advisory, flooding in the area will be possible, forecasters said.

A tornado was confirmed near Smithville at 11 a.m. It was moving northeast at 20 mph, the weather service said.

An earlier tornado warning for Bastrop and Lee counties also has been extended to noon.

Rain gauges monitored by the Lower Colorado River Authority showed nearly 3 inches of rain had fallen in parts of South Austin in the past three hours.

Since 8:30 a.m., about 2.76 inches of rain fell near Manchaca Road and Slaughter Lane, and about 2.04 inches fell at Williamson Creek and Emerald Forest Drive.

About 2.49 inches of rain fell near the town of Manchaca in southern Travis County, and about 2.12 inches were recorded near Driftwood in northern Hays County.

10:50 a.m update: A tornado watch for Travis, Williamson, Bastrop, Caldwell and Hays counties is in effect until 5 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

The watch means tornadoes are possible in the area, according to the weather service.

Forecasters suggest residents review emergency plans and check on supplies. Make sure you have a safe room prepared, forecasters said.

"Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching," the weather service said.

Watches are less severe than a warning. During a tornado warning, people should take shelter and avoid windows, forecasters said.

A tornado warning for Bastrop and Lee counties is in effect until 11:30 a.m., the weather service said.

10:20 a.m. update: A tornado warning for Bastrop, Fayette and Lee counties is in effect until 10:45 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

The warning went into effect after a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Smithville at 10:18 a.m., forecasters said.

Smithville is southeast of Bastrop.

The storm is moving northeast at 20 mph, the weather service said.

10 a.m. update: A tornado warning for Bastrop and Fayette counties has expired, the National Weather Service said.

A third tornado was confirmed 7 miles southwest of Bastrop at 9:48 a.m., forecasters said. It was moving north at 30 mph.

9:40 a.m. update: A tornado warning for Bastrop and Fayette counties is in place until 10 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

A tornado was confirmed 13 miles southwest of Bastrop at 9:31 a.m., forecasters said. The tornado is moving northeast at 20 mph.

A second tornado was located at 9:40 a.m. 10 miles southwest of Bastrop near Cedar Creek. The tornado is moving north at 30 mph, the weather service said.

During a tornado warning, residents should avoid windows and move to a room on the lowest floor of a building.

People in mobile homes or vehicles should move to a shelter to stay safe from flying debris. People who are outside should also find shelter, forecasters said.

9:20 a.m. update: Bastrop and Caldwell counties are under a tornado warning until 9:45 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles east of Lockhart at 9:15 a.m., forecasters said. The storm is moving northeast at 20 mph.

Travis, Bastrop, Hays and Caldwell counties are under a severe

Tuesday forecast for Austin: Heavy rainfall, damaging winds and hail are possible throughout the day as storms develop in Central Texas, the National Weather Service said.

Showers and thunderstorms are most likely after 11 a.m. along and east of Interstate 35, forecasters said.

A 70% chance of rain lasting through the evening will produce up to 1.5 inches of rainfall in the Austin area, the weather service said. Some isolated areas could record up to 4 inches of rainfall.

Skies will be cloudy with a high temperature near 77 degrees.

A stronger round of showers and storms is possible in the afternoon and early evening, forecasters said.

Severe storms could produce quarter-size hail, lightning and 60 mph wind gusts. The possibility of a tornado is low.

Temperatures will decrease at night to a low of 69 degrees. Skies will be cloudy.

Rain will be possible through the weekend, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Wednesday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 86. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain before 8 p.m. and a low around 70.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain after 2 p.m. and a high near 87. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain before 8 p.m. with a low around 71.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain after 8 a.m. and a high near 87. Mostly cloudy at night with a 60% chance of rain, mostly after 8 p.m., and a low around 70.

Saturday: High near 83 with an 80% chance of rain. Low around 69 at night with an 80% chance of rain, mainly before 8 p.m.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 85. Mostly cloudy at night with a 50% chance of rain and a low around 67.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 86.