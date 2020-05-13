Bastrop County on Tuesday reported four new cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, bringing its total to 116.

On Monday, the county had 112 cases and 110 on Sunday, data shows.

As of Tuesday, two deaths had been linked to the coronavirus. Thirty-two people have recovered from the virus, data shows.

As of Monday, 433 coronavirus cases had been conducted at the county’s testing site at Mayfest Park, with about 25% returning positive results for COVID-19.

The Texas Military Department on May 5 offered coronavirus testing in Smithville and Elgin to anyone wanting a test. In total, 213 tests were administered, though complete results had not been publicly reported as of Tuesday.

Bastrop Council Member Dock Jackson, who took a coronavirus test at the state military’s daylong drive-through testing site in Smithville last week, announced during the council meeting on Tuesday night that his test result came back negative for COVID-19. Jackson said he received a phone call alerting him of his test result minutes before the council meeting began at 6:30 p.m.

As of Tuesday, the county reported two of its cases were from Bastrop, eight from Smithville, 45 from Elgin and 61 from the unincorporated areas.

Cases by ZIP code:

• 78602 (city) — 2

• 78602 (unincorporated) — 17

• 78612 (unincorporated) — 14

• 78616 (unincorporated) — 4

• 78617 (unincorporated) — 2

• 78621 (city) — 45

• 78621 (unincorporated) — 15

• 78650 (unincorporated) — 3

• 78653 (unincorporated) — 0

• 78659 (unincorporated) — 1

• 78662 (unincorporated) — 0

• 78941 (unincorporated) — 0

• 78942 (unincorporated) — 0

• 78945 (unincorporated) — 0

• 78953 (unincorporated) — 0

• 78957 (city) — 8

• 78957 (unincorporated) — 5

• 78959 (unincorporated) — 0