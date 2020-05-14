Springtime in South Texas is peak snake season, and local residents are expressing an excessive influx of rattlesnakes at their Jim Wells County ranches and homes.

"I feel like Indiana Jones out here off CR 440, near Ben Bolt High School.," said Artemio Villarreal. " Since the first of the year I have caught and killed about 15 snakes and my neighbors are having the same problem.

"Spring in Texas is mating season for the snakes and ranchers bring them in-town on their trucks, we were recently called out to picked up a rattlesnake at the HEB, here in Alice." said Chief Animal Control Officer Jose (Chema) Martinez.

"Jim Wells county is having an increase in reports for rattlesnakes because of climate and drought this year. The dry land and grass has created a decrease in field mice and rodents and the snakes are searching for water and a food source," said Texas AgriLife Extension County Agent Rogelio Mercado. "Parents need to be mindful and diligent of their children’s surroundings when they play outside, look under posts and discrete places. It is also a good idea to pay attention to the household pets they will normally warn the family of the snakes presence."

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension suggests JWC residents to be alert, check your surroundings, wear appropriate foot wear and clothing, never disturb or handle the snake, keep areas free of debris and clutter and pay close attention to your children when they play outside.