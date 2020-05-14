Ashley Luv Arroyo

Parents: Tanya and Severo Arroyo

Educational or Future Plans:

I plan to attend Texas A&M Corpus Christi to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. After earning a bachelors of science, I plan on transferring to The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston to enroll into the Family Nurse Practitioners Program.

Clubs and Officer Positions:

Operation Graduation, HOSA

Accomplishments/Honors:

Varsity Powerlifting (2017-2019), Early College High School Student, Expected to graduate from Coastal Bend College with an Associate of Science Degree in May.

