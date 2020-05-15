Grayson County commissioners Tuesday will consider an agreement that will help the Sheriff's Office get personal protective equipment and the extension of the lease for the SO's firing range.

Under the agreement, the county will agree to provide matching funds for the grant if they are needed and will assure the state that the money will be spent according to the grant requirements.

Information in the commissioner's packet for the meeting did not specify the amount of money in the grant.

In addition to discussing the PPE grant, commissioners will also consider renewing the Sheriff's Office's lease for the firing range at North Texas Regional Airport — Perrin Field.

Information in the court's agenda packet shows that the rent for the year for the 2.75 acres of land on which the firing range sits will be $621 and that is an increase of just over $13 from the previous lease.

Commissioners will also consider the extension of the emergency medical order under which the county has operated since Mid March due to the COVID-19 outbreak. As of 3 p.m. on Friday, Grayson County statistics showed that the county had verified 129 cases of the virus in the county since the outbreak started in March. While most cities and towns in the county have verified at least one case of the virus, Sherman has seen the most verified cases with Denison seeing the second highest number. Tyson Foods in Sherman and Ruiz Foods in Denison are both conducting testing at their facilities.

Grayson County commissioners meet at 10 a.m. in the Grayson County Courthouse. Those who wish to watch the meeting without traveling to the courthouse can do so by going to https://www.co.grayson.tx.us/page/co.virtualcc.