The Stephenville Police Department and the Stephenville Fire Department have announced plans for their first Battle of the Badges Blood Drive with Carter BloodCare, Friday, May 22.

“Stephenville Police and Fire and battling to see who can donate the most blood,” Assistant Police Chief and blood drive coordinator Jason Halsey stated in an email. “We challenge the public to come out on May 22, select a badge, and donate blood.”

The blood drive, officially called the Stephenville Public Safety Blood Drive, will be held across the street from Stephenville City Hall, on West Washington Street.

“Carter BloodCare will have two buses parked at the Cowboy Plaza across from Stephenville City Hall where donations begin at 10 a.m. and go through 5 p.m. Food will be provided to the public by the Stephenville Police Association.“

Halsey said that when people show up to donate, they “will be asked to choose which badge, Police or Fire, they are supporting in the badge battle. They will then give blood on the bus (for) either the FD side or PD side. As of yesterday, we had 29 of 50 spots filled.”

Halsey added, “We look forward to supporting Carter BloodCare and providing much needed blood to North Texas.”

To schedule an appointment for the May 22 Battle of the Badges, go online (ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/112893).

For more information, email Halsey at jhalsey@stephenvilletx.gov.

Police and fire departments in other cities hold Battle of the Badges as well because of the nature of what they do on a daily basis, according to Carter BloodCare Director of Public Relations in Belton, Linda Goelzer.

“They see a lot of things that cause blood loss. We always get a lot of response from first responders,” Goelzer noted.